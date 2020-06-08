Roger Federer Gives Sneak Peek Into Luxurious ₹125 Crore, 6100 Sq Ft. Penthouse In Dubai

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. With 20 Grand Slam titles, he is the most successful men’s player in history. The former World No.1 ranked player was also recently named as the highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes.

Roger Federer house: A look at Federer's lavish Dubai apartment

Apart from owning an extravagant residence in Lake Zurich in Switzerland, Roger Federer also owns a presidential penthouse at the Le Reve Tower in Dubai. According to The Sun, the Roger Federer house that is located in the prime Dubai Marina area, is valued to be more than US$16 million. The Le Reve Tower is considered to be one of Dubai’s most exclusive towers and it overlooks the Marina beach.

The 6,100 square-foot penthouse features five bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. The apartment also includes an 870 square-foot terrace. Additionally, the Roger Federer Dubai house boasts of several lounge areas, a spacious kitchen and a dining room. The entire house has a smart home system that is used for controlling the lighting and temperature of the rooms.

Roger Federer house in pictures

Roger Federer net worth

As per the recent list by Forbes, Roger Federer is currently the highest-paid athlete in the world. According to celebritynetworth.com, Roger Federer net worth is estimated to be around US$450 million. Forbes findings also indicate that he has won US$124 million in prize money so far. The Roger Federer net worth figure includes US$86 million of his earnings through the endorsement of brands like Rolex, Barilla, Wilson Sporting Goods etc. The Roger Federer net worth figure also includes a deal with a top Japanese apparel brand, Uniqlo which he signed in 2018 and is worth US$300 million.

Roger Federer donations in 2020

The Roger Federer donations in 2020 includes US$250,000 to the ‘Rally for Relief’ event, i.e. an event raised to secure relief funds for the Australian bushfires crisis earlier this year. The Swiss ace also helped to raise US$3.5 million for the ‘Match in Africa’, as organised by the Roger Federer Foundation.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner then donated 1 million Swiss Francs ($1.2 million) for coronavirus relief efforts in Switzerland. He additionally made a donation of US$1 million to provide meals for young children and their families in Africa in wake of the ongoing global pandemic. The aforementioned Roger Federer donation was intended to feed 64,000 vulnerable people in Africa through the Roger Federer Foundation.

The tennis legend also donated signed memorabilia to the ‘Stars Against Hunger’ auction, organised by doubles specialist Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi for coronavirus relief efforts in Pakistan. According to USA Today, Roger Federer has donated more than $5 million for various charities, including coronavirus affected people, since January this year.

