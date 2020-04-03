Roger Federer Practices Tennis On Wall While Raising COVID-19 Awareness; Watch Video

With tennis action shifted till July due to the coronavirus pandemic, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer is very much active on social media, giving his fans regular updates about his life in self-isolation. After recently posting a video of his trick shots, Roger Federer uploaded yet another video of playing tennis against the wall. This time though. the Swiss ace showed his fans what childhood tennis practice was like for him.

Roger Federer gives glimpse of his childhood practice

In the latest video, Roger Federer can be seen performing a practice routine that he did as a little boy while acknowledging the fact that he was on a nostalgic trip while hitting the tennis ball against the wall. Along with the video, he also had a little message for his fans about coronavirus. Here is his tweet -

Another glimpse into the stay at home practice routine 🧤🧣🎾👊

I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Keep active. Support one another. We will get through this together🙏 #stayhome pic.twitter.com/ZVqMZ2ZpXc — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 2, 2020

Recently, Roger Federer posted a video where he stunned everyone with his insane trick shot. In this video, some of the Roger Federer trick shots also included his famous 'tweener' shot. Roger Federer has been out of action after the Australian Open due to an arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The surgery would have only allowed him to make his return only in June for the now-cancelled Wimbledon Championships.

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

Roger Federer donation for coronavirus

Roger Federer donation was a huge relief for people suffering from coronavirus in Switzerland. The announcement about Roger Federer donation by the legend himself in a video. Roger Federer and his wife Mirka have donated 1 million CHF ($1.02 billion) to battle the COVID-19 disease.

Roger Federer reacts over Wimbledon cancelled

Recently, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) decided rather than getting Wimbledon postponed, it was better to cancel the oldest Grand Slam tournament in their bid to fight to coronavirus. Getting Wimbledon postponed would have been a major headache for authorities so ultimately they decided to cancel the event. Following the news, Roger Federer was left devastated and showed his emotions by tweeting a GIF.

