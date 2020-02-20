Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic 'mostly Avoid' Each Other In Locker Rooms

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has given insight into an awkward situation in the dressing room with fellow rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Serbian superstar said that players tend to avoid each other in the locker room especially during the latter stages of the tournament. He added that the situations are a bit uncomfortable because of the emotions and because of what is at stake.

Djokovic shares an awkward Federer-Nadal dressing room story

Djokovic on sharing the locker room with Nadal and Federer in big matches 👇 pic.twitter.com/F9Fnq9ods2 — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) February 18, 2020

Federer Nadal dressing room story: We hide behind lockers, says Djokovic

Tennis players, in general, are given their separate locker rooms at significant events like the ATP Finals. Over there, only the player and his personnel can enter. However, in minor tournaments like the ATP 250 or 500, the players share the dressing room before the game. It can make some situations quite awkward. World No.1 Novak Djokovic, when quizzed about sharing the dressing room with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, shared an awkward Federer-Nadal dressing room story.

Djokovic revealed that players generally avoid each other in the locker room due to the emotions on the line. He added that locker rooms aren’t big everywhere so they hide behind lockers or take shower cabins next to each other. He said the situation is uncomfortable and weird considering what is at stake.

Novak Djokovic: Fans support Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for their contribution to tennis

Novak Djokovic also opened up on being less supported than his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He said that they are supported more than him because of their contribution to tennis. He said that he has read a lot of the stuff about him being disliked. However, he reiterated that he doesn’t have the same impression off-court. Djokovic said that he does not want to add fuel to the fire and stir negative emotions. He admitted that his passion gets the better of him sometimes on the court and he is not proud of it. He said that he has no ill feelings for people who don’t support him.

