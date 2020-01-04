Serena Williams Reveals That She Does Not Treat Herself Enough With Her Career Earnings

Serena Williams is one of the most dominant forces in women's tennis. The former World No. 1 has won 23 major singles titles and was also ranked World No. 1 in singles on eight separate occasions between 2002 and 2017. According to Business Insider, Serena Williams has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $180 million. However, the superstar tennis player revealed that she likes to spend smart.

Serena Williams on being the most boring person while spending money

Speaking to a popular American weekly magazine, Serena Williams said that she doesn’t spend money on herself and only does it on her daughter. She said that she only likes to invest money. The tennis star, in the interview, admitted that she’s bad at spending her hard-earned cash on herself. She said that she is really bad at treating herself. She is learning how to treat herself more. She even added that she is working on it.

Serena Williams Amazon storefront

The 38-year-old does like to spend her championship earnings. For that, she turns to her essentials available on Wednesday on her brand-new Amazon storefront. Serena Williams, in October last year, had revealed to the magazine that she is looking forward to expanding her e-commerce and fashion empire. One day, she hopes to create a baby wear line inspired by her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian. Recently, Serena Williams became the only female athlete to be included on Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes of this decade. It was published on Monday. The rankings documented the highest-paid athletes from January 1, 2010, to present.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian net worth

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian have a combined net worth of $189 million, as per Business Insider. They are recognised as one of the richest and most famous couples in the USA. Alexis Ohanian co-founded the social-media platform Reddit before reportedly selling it for around $10 million. He later rejoined the company as an executive chairman. Serena Williams partnered with Amazon Sports to curate her very own online storefront. The Amazon storefront includes workout equipment, tech, vitamins and more.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian earning

Last year, Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr made headlines after reports emerged that she could be earning just under £2000 pounds per post and £3000 per video uploaded on her Instagram page. With such a massive fan following already, young Alexis could potentially earn more by posting one sponsored video than an average UK nurse would make in a month.

