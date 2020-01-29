Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal To Play Exhibition Match For Underprivileged South Africans

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are currently battling out at the Australian Open as they look to lift the coveted trophy. While Roger Federer had a miraculous escape at the quarterfinal stage, Rafael Nadal was seen playing his quarterfinal match against 5th seed Dominic Thiem on Wednesday afternoon. The duo seem to get better by the day and have given an even better news to their fans recently.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Wears Lakers Cap In Honour Of Kobe Bryant After Defeating Nick Kyrgios

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to play an exhibition match in South Africa

After the completion of the Australian Open, both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will head to Cape Town in South Africa to play an exhibition match on 7 February 2020. The match will be played for the benefit of children in the region. The icons are also attempting to set a world record for most attendees at a tennis match. The Cape Town Stadium, which can hold a crowd of more than 50,000, will host will witness celebrity and tennis icons pairing together to play a doubles match. The match will witness Roger Federer and Microsoft founder Bill Gates will take on Rafael Nadal and South African comedian Trevor Noah.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Approves Of Seeing Different Nick Kyrgios At Australian Open 2020

Roger Federer speaks about the exhibition match

Speaking about the match to the official ATP site, Federer said that this match in Africa is a dream come true. He said that he feels great to play in his mother’s home country against his toughest rival and friend alike, Rafael Nadal. Federer also said that he and Nadal not only share the love for tennis but also for the good cause of giving children a better start in education and in life.

Federer also added that he feels privileged to have other leading philanthropists on board to entertain millions of people in the stadium and on TV. Speaking about the event, Rafael Nadal said that he and Roger Federer have shared so many magical moments on and off the court. Travelling with him to Cape Town and playing for the benefit of children is something that he is very excited about.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer Combine To Donate AUD 250,000 For Australia Bushfire Victims

Australian Open: Roger Federer to face Novak Djokovic after quarterfinal win

After beating unseeded American Tennys Sandgren in the quarterfinal encounter, Roger Federer will next face second-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic who beat No 32 seed Milos Raonic of Canada in his quarterfinal match. Federer has lost his past three matches in Melbourne against Djokovic, all of which took place in the semi-finals (2008, 2011, 2016).

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Kisses Ballgirl At Australian Open; Twitterati Reacts In Awe