Roger Federer Reveals Favourite Kobe Bryant Memories In Honour Of The NBA Legend

NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death has shocked the world. Tennis ace Roger Federer said that when he heard of Kobe Bryant's death, he could not believe it. He said he immediately woke up his wife Mirka after coming to know about it. Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26, along with seven others.

In the tennis community, Kobe Bryant had personal relationships with Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic. Last year during the US Open, Kobe Bryant attended some matches such as those of Osaka and Federer in the third round. Kobe Bryant even took part in the coin toss during Roger Federer's match against Dan Evans and the two also shared a hug.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Roger Federer remembers NBA legend

Roger Federer said that the news of the legend’s death was devastating and unbelievable. Roger Federer said that after the initial shock wore off, there was an immense sense of loss. Roger Federer reminisced that Bryant was a huge tennis fan. World No.3 said that he was thrilled to see the basketball star at New York last year. Roger Federer said that he is a big basketball fan and a massive admirer of Bryant. He said that his heart went out to the player’s wife and daughters, who will have to navigate life without him.

Other stars who paid tribute to the deceased Lakers star include Maria Sharapova and Sloane Stephens. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios wore a Lakers jersey during his Australian Open match against Rafael Nadal as a tribute to the legend. Nadal was also seen wearing a Lakers cap.

Novak Djokovic took the court by wearing a green jacket with Bryant’s initials and his jersey numbers -- No 8 and 24 on it. After his win, Djokovic broke down in tears at the loss of his friend. He said that Bryant inspired a generation of sportspersons, including him. Djokovic said that he was fortunate to have had a personal relationship with the late star, explaining that Bryant was always there for him when he needed any advice of support. He said that it was heartbreaking what happened to him and his daughter.

