Roger Federer Becomes First Living Person To Have Swiss Francs Minted In His Honour

Tennis legend Roger Federer has added another feather to his cap by being honoured with a Swiss coin minted in his honour. The Swiss superstar will grace a limited run of the 20-franc silver coin that will be issued in January 2020. There is also a 30-franc coin which is planned for a 2020 release.

Roger Federer: A perfect ambassador for Switzerland

Swissmint, the official mint of the Swiss government, will be manufacturing the coins for a limited run of 95000. In a statement which announced the coins on Swissmint's website, it is mentioned how Federer is the 'perfect ambassador for Switzerland' and has embodied positive characteristics that make him a remarkable human being. The special edition coin makes Federer, the first living person to have a Swiss coin dedicated to him.

In 2007, Federer's hometown of Basel also had a special stamp with his picture on it. It is being reported that there will be two coins with Federer's image on them - one will be a silver coin with a legal value of 20 francs and the other will be a gold coin with a legal value of 30 francs. The 20 franc coin will be sold for 30 Swiss francs each and the gold coin will cost between 40 to 60 francs.

Fans who are interested in getting their hands on the Federer coins can do so by visiting the Swissmint website. After the first 55000 coins have been sold, the sales will stop but Swissmint plans to have another run of 40000 coins in May 2020. The Swiss tennis legend also took to Twitter to share his joy and expressed the honour he felt towards the coin which will commemorate him.

