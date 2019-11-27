Roger Federer To Compensate For Cancellation Of Colombia Tour Out Of His Own Pocket

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer announced on Monday that he will compensate for his cancelled exhibition match in Colombia out of his own pocket. The Swiss international toured South America last week. However, the third leg of his tour in the South American capital city of Bogota, was cancelled at the 11th hour due to riots in the city.

⁦@nicolapentti⁩ thanks for welcoming ⁦@AlexZverev⁩ and me to your beautiful country!

2,850 meters altitude tonight for the match?!?

Help Nico 😜🤪🥴 pic.twitter.com/dno3bqf54O — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) November 24, 2019

On the day of the match, the tour organisers walked onto the court to announce that match is cancelled. They cited security reasons behind the sudden cancellation. Speaking to the crowd, Federer himself stated that everyone has to be safe and careful. He said that this decision is in the best interests of the Colombian people. He also added that he hopes to play in front of this crowd again.

The tournament organiser Manuel Mate announced that the fans who purchased tickets won’t get any refund. He said that organisers are very sad about the cancellation of the match and have suffered losses because of it. He also claimed that the expenditure remained the same but many revenues disappeared. He also stated that not every sponsor helped them by all means.

Federer to refund money

However, Federer’s agent Tony Godsick stated that the tennis legend will compensate the fans in Bogota. Speaking to a Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger, Godsick stated that Federer will attempt to put another show on after the Miami Open in March. But if that fails then the 38-year-old is open to issuing a refund.

