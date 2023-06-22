Tennis Legend Roger Federer Receives Roaring Applause At ATP 500 Event Return - WATCH

Why you’re reading this: One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Roger Federer, arrived to the stands of the ATP 500 Halle Open as the guest of honour on Wednesday. The 41-year-old retired from tennis last year and lately has been focusing on enjoying his life with friends and family.

3 things you need to know

Roger Federer has won 11 hard-court Grand Slam titles

Federer is the only player to win 5 consecutive US Open

Roger Federer made a special appearance at the ATP 500 Halle Open

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Or Novak Djokovic? Roger Federer Drops Massive Statement Over GOAT Debate

Roger Federer at the Halle Open 2023

The 41-year-old announced his departure from playing in September 2022 but has been living his life to the fullest since. The Swiss superstar has seen it everything, from visiting London to vacationing in Disneyland and watching Formula One races.

It was revealed earlier this month that the 20-time Grand Slam champion would make his presence felt on the court with a visit at the Halle Open. The event has declared 21 June as "Roger Federer Day," and the veteran tennis player will be honoured on the centre court.

A familiar face in the house 😍@rogerfederer HAS ENTERED THE BUILDING 😎#TWO23 pic.twitter.com/o0xFdO3FSZ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 21, 2023

The big event was a big plan to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Halle Open. Federer won the Halle Open 10 times in his career and was the ideal person to be the guest of honour at the prestigious event. The former Swiss player accepted the invitation and made an appearance on the court on June 21, 2023, and the crowd was seen cheering for him. He was also given an additional trophy for winning ten championships in Halle, Germany. The former World Number One also received a flower bouquet and hugged the event's mascot. He also clicked pictures with the fans outside the court.

Also Read: Roger Federer Sends Heartwarming Message To Murray Ahead Of Wimbledon; 'His Best Surface'

What are some of his records in the competition?

Roger Federer, the Swiss tennis master, has had an incredible ride at the Halle Open. He made his debut in 2000 and had early departures in his early years. However, he won his first title in 2003, defeating Nicolas Kiefer in the final. Federer's supremacy continued in the following years, as he won three straight tournaments, defeating Mardy Fish and Marat Safin along the way. His winning streak continued in 2006 and 2007, where he defeated Tomas Berdych and Philipp Kohlschreiber, respectively, without dropping a set. After a decade-long unbeaten run, he suffered his first loss in the 2017 final against Tommy Haas. Federer's most recent victory at the Halle Open came in 2019 when he emerged victorious over David Goffin in the final. Federer's accomplishments at the tournament solidifies his status as one of the greatest grass-court players of all time.