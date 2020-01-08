Roger Federer Has The Most Expensive Tennis Racket Strings; Here's How Much He Pays

While most of the top stars are currently competing in the ongoing ATP Cup in Australia, Roger Federer is yet to start his 2020 season as he has extended his holiday break before the Australian Open. The Swiss superstar is adored by fans for his fluid game and amazing range of shots. However, no one knows that Roger Federer's racket strings cost €35,000 ($40,000). The player pays this amount for a year. That fee covers him for all four Grand Slams, the Masters 1000 events and some of the ATP 500 events he plays like Dubai, Halle and Basel.

Roger Federer racket strings

A majority of ATP players use on-site stringers provided by the tournament for a fee of €20 per racket for stringing. While most of the players are fine paying that much money for stringing their racket, Roger Federer has hired a personal stringer who has been able to make some good rackets for the World No 3. Ron Yu has been Roger Federer's personal stringer for the past 15 years. In a recent interview with Swiss television channel SRF, he revealed that Roger Federer racket has a hybrid configuration of strings composed of Luxilon Alu power rough and natural gut. In the interview, he also revealed that his rackets were rendered with a particular rope which Federer usually asks for. Federer also likes a white overgrip, rope savers and a Wilson stencil alongside the power pads. Usually, he strings nine fresh rackets before every single match Federer plays.

Roger Federer's expenses behind racket strings

Yu, in his interview, jokingly revealed that the Swiss star won almost €7,811,259 last year. Out of which, he has been giving up roughly 0.5 per cent behind his racket strings. Surely, that isn't a great price to pay for something so dear.

