Sania Mirza Prepares For New Season, Inspires Fans With Workout Video In Dubai: WATCH

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza returned to tennis after the birth of her child in January earlier this year, lifting the Hobart International title. However, her winning return to the fold was cut short, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted sporting events all across the globe. Nonetheless, the 34-year-old is hustling to keep up with her fitness as she plans to compete in the upcoming Summer Olympics in 2021.

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza trains at home in Dubai: WATCH

Sania Mirza took to Instagram on Saturday to share her workout routine. The 34-year-old uploaded a video where she can be seen putting the hard yards in the gym to maintain her fitness. Mirza could been seen performing pilates and shared that the exercise required one patience, slow counts, core strength, balance, and muscles that one isn't aware of. The tennis ace was dressed in a pink tee and printed leggings as she performed the drill with ease. Mirza cheekily said that she was working out to earn cheat meals on the weekends.

Sania Mirza, with the help of workout regimes and very strict diets, lost 26 kgs following the birth of her son, Izhaan in 2018. The 34-year-old said that she always loved playing tennis and was further inspired by the documentary 'Being Serena' to return to court. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, like Sania, made a return to tennis in 2018 after the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr in September 2017.

Recently, Sania Mirza, in an open letter, wrote that she believed pregnancy made her a better person and talked about the difficulties of her return to tennis. The 34-year-old said that after putting on 23 kgs, she was never sure about returning to the sport, but eventually made a stunning comeback, winning the Hobart International Open.

. @serenawilliams your story has inspired me to pen this letter. The #BeingSerena documentary echoes my experience and of women worldwide who everyday balance family and personal goals.



If you are in India, you can catch Being Serena on @DiscoveryPlusIn pic.twitter.com/Xlu9q8vEKb — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 25, 2020

While Sania trains hard in the gym, her husband and former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is currently participating in the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020). Malik was drafted by Jaffna Stallions for the tournament and has been a key part of their set-up. Jaffna are currently third in the LPL 2020 standings, winning four of their eight games. The 38-year-old has played all eight games, scoring 156 runs at a strike-rate of 119 with a highest score of 59.

(Image Courtesy: Sania Mirza Instagram)