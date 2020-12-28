Sania Mirza Provides Massive Update On Tennis Comeback After Pregnancy

One of India's most recognizable female sportspersons, Sania Mirza has confirmed that she will be back on the court early next year. The former World No.1 returned to the circuit after a two-year-long maternity leave this year, but her season was cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Currently ranked No. 239 in doubles by the Women's Tennis Association, Mirza has received a wildcard entry into the WTA's first event of the new year, the newly-minted Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open.

Sania Mirza career stats and return to WTA Circuit

The WTA 500 tournament will be held from January 6-13 and will be one of the three hardcourt events held before the Australian Open. Coming into this tournament, Mirza has announced that she will be partnering with Slovenia's Andreja Klepač - whether this partnership is just for the tournament or a longer deal has not been specified. Mirza's return to the circuit was a highly successful one that saw her and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine beat second seeds Peng Shuai/Zhang Shuai in the final. Her last tournament before the shutdown was the Australian Open where she lost in the very first round after sustaining an injury.

At just 34 years old, Sania Mirza already has a lasting legacy behind her - and she isn't done yet. Mirza has repeatedly mentioned that she would like to play at the Olympics next year - her career-best performance at the event came in 2016 when she made it to the Mixed-Doubles semi-final with Rohan Bopanna. Mirza reached a career-high ranking of No.27 in the Women's Singles category and was ranked as the No.1 Women's Doubles player in April 2015. She has won six Grand Slam titles in her career - all but the Frech Open in the Women's Doubles and all three except Wimbledon in the Mixed Doubles category.

Sania Mirza net worth

According to caknowledge.com Sania Mirza's net worth is around ₹175 crores at present. Of this, her lifetime earnings from her time as a singles/doubles player stand at $6,951,960 (approximately ₹51 crores) according to the WTA. Mirza is the brand ambassador of the state of Telangana and has endorsement deals with Steak Scooty, Sprite, and Adidas. She is also the UN's Goodwill Ambassador and is the first South Asian woman to be conferred the honour. The six-time Grand Slam champion splits her time between Dubai, where she lives with her husband, Shoaib Malik, and her hometown of Hyderabad. Mirza gave birth to a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018.

Disclaimer: The above Sania Mirza net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: AP