Sania Mirza Recalls Playing Mixed Doubles In 2014 With 'freak' Roger Federer

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to a standstill with all major events across the globe cancelled to contain the spread of the virus. Amidst the lockdown, sports icons have taken to social media to interact with their fans and provide them with their daily source of entertainment. Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri spoke to tennis ace Sania Mirza and the former doubles No.1 recalls the time when she paired up with Swiss great Roger Federer.

Also Read: Sania Mirza donation: Sania Mirza Wins Fed Cup Award; To Donate $2000 Prize Money To Telangana CM Relief Fund

Sania Mirza talks about playing doubles with Roger Federer

Speaking to Sunil Chhetri on an Instagram live chat, Sania Mirza talked about motherhood, her tennis career and the opportunity of having played with 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. Recalling the time when she was paired with the World No.3, Mirza said that she had the best seat in the house and labelled Federer as a 'freak'. Sania Mirza has played mixed doubles with Roger Federer at the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in Delhi in 2014.

Also Read: Sania Mirza Wishes Shoaib Malik On Anniversary With 'expectation Vs Reality' Meme; B-Town Joins

It is not the first instance of Sania Mirza has spoken about her admiration of Roger Federer. In her autobiography Ace Against the Odds, the Indian tennis ace revealed a couple of occasions when the Swiss maestro touched her life. Mirza was embroiled in a controversy for allegedly disrespecting the Indian national flag in 2008 and the 20-time Grand Slam Champion was one of the first to enquire about the situation and welfare when she touched down at the Australian Open.

Roger Federer also had reached out to Sania Mirza out of concern after the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. The former doubles World No.1 praised the Swiss tennis legend in her book and called him 'the greatest exponent of his craft' who never changed with more fame and money.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer Can't Match Lionel Messi For 'Sport's GOAT' Title: Toni Nadal

Sania Mirza on her first comeback post motherhood

Sania Mirza married former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik in 2010 and the couple gave birth to their first child Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018. The tennis ace took a two-year hiatus before making a stellar comeback, winning the Hobart International with partner Nadiia Kichenok. Speaking to Sunil Chhetri, Mirza reveals that she lost 26 kg in four months to get back into shape. Sania Mirza reveals that 2020 being an Olympic year provided further inspiration with the Indian tennis ace yet to add an Olympic medal to her list of honours.

Also Read: Roger Federer Confirms $1 Million Donation To Children In Africa For Nutritious Meals