Anushka Sharma's Most Liked Pictures On Instagram With Husband Virat Kohli

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is quite active on social media. She shares quirky pictures with her husband Virat Kohli and her Bollywood co-stars. From her family moments, BTS snaps, outfits from her brand, to updates about the upcoming projects, Anushka Sharma makes sure that her fans and followers can view the important events of her life. We have shared some of her posts with Virat Kohli which gained massive attention from her Instagram followers.

Anushka Sharma's most liked photos with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma does not shy away from expressing her feelings for her husband Virat Kohli. She appreciates him every time she gets an opportunity. Take a look at her adorable photo while hugging him.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wished their fans on the occasion of New Year Day, the previous year. They are showcasing their traditional avatar in this massively liked picture. Take a look.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable Bollywood couples. They shell out major relationship goals with their photos on Instagram. These snaps managed to gain over 3 million likes.

Sharma wished her fans on Karwachauth with an Instagram post. She shared a photo with her husband in traditional outfits. Have a look.

Also read: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Mourn The Loss Of Pet Bruno, Share Adorable Throwback Pics

Also read: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Share News Of Their Dog's Demise; Fans Mourn Bruno With Them

Virat Kohli and Sharma have been posting numerous photos amid the lockdown. Besides explaining the importance of self-isolation, they are giving insights into their day to day life. Moreover, they make quirky poses.

Also read: Anushka Sharma Wishes 'Paatal Lok' Director With BTS Pic From Sets Of 'Pari' On His B'day

Also read: Paatal Lok Trailer Called 'brutal' As Fans Can't Wait To Watch Anushka Sharma's Web Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.