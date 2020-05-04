Virat Kohli Urges Fans To 'Mat Kar Forward' With Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan; Watch Video

The coronavirus has brought the entire cricket calendar to a standstill giving players a chance to spend ample time with their loved ones back home. Team Indian captain Virat Kohli, is not only spending time with his wife Anushka Sharma, but has been active on social media platforms.

Apart from interacting with other players, Virat Kohli is also taking effort to raise awareness on coronavirus and other social issues during the India lockdown. On Monday, Virat Kohli posted a video alongside Bollywood stars, in which he is raising awareness about increasing cases of fake forwards on social media

Mat Kar Forward Video: Virat Kohli joins Bollywood stars

Amidst the India lockdown, video making app TikTok released a campaign 'Mat Kar Forward', asking people to stop forwarding videos, shich do not have verified information. For supporting the initiative, Virat Kohli took to Twitter and posted a video about the same.

All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit? #MatKarForward @TikTok_INhttps://t.co/uCXPEDyWgv pic.twitter.com/IVhzo8pyU5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 4, 2020

Mat Kar Forward video: Bollywood stars join the initiative

In the video, the 31-year-old Virat Kohli is joined by Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurana, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan. The Mat Kar Forward video witnesses all four talking about how dangerous the virus is and how easily it can spread. As the video progresses, it is revealed that they are talking about misinformation and fake news, ehich often push people into making ill-informed choices snd impacting communities.

Virat Kohli's tribute to Handwara Martyrs

On Monday, Virat Kohli paid tribute to the families of five security personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area on Sunday, May 3. Virat Kohli took to Instagram and paid tributes to the martyred soldiers in a story.

(IMAGE: VIRAT KOHLI / TWITTER)