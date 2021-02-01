Sania Mirza Has Funniest Birthday Wish For Husband Shoaib Malik, Leaves Fans Amazed

India's 6-time Grand Slam winning tennis star, Sania Mirza has sent fans into a tizzy after her adorable birthday wish for her husband, Shoaib Malik. While Malik is currently playing for the Maratha Arabians side in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League, Sania Mirza is gearing up for her season at home in Dubai after recovering from a nasty bout of COVID-19. Here's what the former World No.1 wrote for Malik on his 40th birthday.

Shoaib Malik's birthday wish from Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik created headlines when they decided to tie the knot in April of 2010. 10 rollercoaster years on, the couple have stayed strong in the face of much opposition. Celebrating Malik's 40th birthday on Monday, Sania Mirza had the sweetest wish for her husband, captioning her beautiful picture with him on Instagram with a sweet post that read:

"May you have the best year, month and day with lots of love, laughter and success Happy birthday to this guy who I can’t live with or without. May you have the best year, month and day with lots of love, laughter and success. I will tell you all this when you are back from practice in person but as they say - is it really a birthday wish if it hasn’t been done on the gram? Ok. Love you. Bye @realshoaibmalik”.

Two years after giving birth to her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, Sania made a successful comeback in January 2020, at the Hobart International in January 2020 where she picked up the title alongside her new partner Nadiia Kichenok. Her Australian Open 2020 journey was cut short due to injury. She was expected to return to the Abu Dhabi Women's tennis tournament but pulled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sania Mirza net worth and Shoaib Malik salary

According to caknowledge.com Sania Mirza's net worth is around ₹175 crores at present. Of this, her lifetime earnings from her time as a singles/doubles player stand at $6,951,960 (approximately ₹51 crores) according to the WTA. Mirza is the brand ambassador of the state of Telangana and has endorsement deals with Steak Scooty, Sprite, and Adidas. She is also the UN's Goodwill Ambassador and is the first South Asian woman to be conferred the honour.

According to cloudnetworth.com, the Shoaib Malik net worth is $28 million. The Shoaib Malik net worth comprises of his salary as a Pakistan cricketer. His annual fee from the PCB is said to be around ₹5 lakhs per month (₹60 lakhs a year) - this is not including any other match fees and bonuses give to him. Malik also earns big from playing in T20 leagues like the PSL and LPL.

Disclaimer: The above Sania Mirza net worth and Shoaib Malik salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

