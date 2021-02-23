Serena Williams And Naomi Osaka Combined Net Worth After Investments In USA Women's Soccer

Tennis veteran Serena Williams is considered to be one of the most decorated personalities in women's tennis. Having won 23 Grand Slams in women's singles tennis, she is only behind Margaret Court when it comes to most Grand Slam wins. She enjoys a massive fan following in the United States and has also contributed significantly to the USA's progress.

Naomi Osaka joins Serena Williams as part-owner of North Carolina Courage

One of Serena's most significant contributions is to the North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Rising star Naomi Osaka recently joined Williams as part-owner of the franchise after she was persuaded by Williams and Billie Jean King. "I've been seeing this sort of ongoing thing where other athletes are investing in other sports. I always thought it was really cool. Billie Jean King texts me sometimes, so I was getting inspired from her, " explained Osaka. Osaka made this investment about a month ago.

Serena Williams net worth

Having had one of the most decorated careers in women's tennis, the 39-year-old is one of the richest female sportswomen in the world. According to Forbes' 2020 Celebrity 100, Williams' earnings stand at $36 million. Over the past six years, she is believed to have invested in more than 50 startups through Serena Ventures. This portfolio is worth at least $10 million.

Naomi Osaka net worth

Surprisingly, the only sportswoman ahead of Serena Williams as per Forbes' 2020 Celebrity 100 is Naomi Osaka. Osaka's 2020 earnings are $37.4 million, making her the richest sportswoman in 2020. After signing deals with Nike, Nissan, MasterCard and a dozen of other partners, she has earned more than $30 million off the court. Osaka is the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam event and the first Asian player to hold the number one ranking in singles.

Osaka Australian Open 2021

Naomi Osaka beat Jennifer Brady in the 2021 Australian Open finals to celebrate her fourth Grand Slam title at the Rod Laver Arena. Osaka beat Brady in straight sets with a 6-4, 6-3 win to clinch her second Australian Open title. As a result of this win, Osaka will now climb to No. 2 in the WTA rankings. This win also helps her better her record to 14 consecutive wins in Grand Slam events and a winning streak of 21 straight matches.

Disclaimer: The above Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka net worth are sourced from various websites. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.