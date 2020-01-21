Serena Williams Avoids Question On Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's Royal Family Exit

Serena Williams is currently engaged in Australian Open 2020. She is chasing her 24th singles Grand Slam title. While she is trying to keep her focus on tennis, her good friend Meghan Markle is making headlines all around the world. Prince Harry announced that he and his wife Meghan Markle have chosen to relinquish their 'royal highness' titles and move part-time to Canada.

Australian Open: Serena Williams chose not to reply on Megxit

A journalist asked Serena Williams about Meghan Markle and Serena’s response was EVERYTHING 😂



A journalist asked Serena Williams about Meghan Markle and Serena's response was EVERYTHING 😂

During a press conference on Monday, the 38-year-old Serena Williams avoided answering a question about the announcement made by the Duchess of Sussex. When one of the reporters did try to get an answer from her regarding the issue, Williams responded by saying that she has no comments on the topic. Serena Williams said that Markle’s gesture showed what a fantastic person she is.

History of Serena Williams and Meghan Markle

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle have been friends for years and Markle frequently attends Williams' matches during tournaments like Wimbledon in London and the US Open in New York City. Williams also attended Markle and Harry's wedding in May 2018 with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Queen Elizabeth releases statement on Prince Harry relinquishing their royal highness

Prince Harry arrives in Canada to join Meghan Markle

According to multiple media reports, Prince Harry has arrived in Canada on Monday evening to begin a new life away from the royal family. Prince Harry said that the decision to step back was not one that he made lightly and that it brought him “great sadness that it has come to this.”

