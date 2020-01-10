Serena Williams Responds To Questions About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Royal Split

Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s decision to quit as senior Royals has sent out shock waves. The media is busy speculating what the decision means for the British Royal Family and the young couple. Serena Williams, who is a close friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has refused to comment on the issue. On Wednesday, Prince Harry and his wife announced that they were stepping back from their duties as senior royals and would spend their time between the UK and North America.

Also Read | Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Waxworks Removed From Madame Tussauds' Royal Family Display

One of 2 Associated Press ATHLETES of the decade. Thank you! 🤷🏿‍♀️💋 pic.twitter.com/U5BwYnj5YR — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 29, 2019

Also Read | Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Wish Kate Middleton On Her 38th Birthday

There are rumours that the couple did not consult the Queen or the Prince of Wales about their announcement. Reports suggest that they had only begun to discuss their future roles with the monarch when they went public. Understandably, the mood in Buckingham palace is glum.

Also Read | Serena Williams Donates Signed Dress To Australian Bushfire Appeal

Serena Williams on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Serena Williams and Markle share a close friendship. The actress even cheered on her friend at Wimbledon and the US Open. Serena Williams is currently playing in the ASB Classic in Auckland where she won against Christina McHale 3-6 6-2 6-3. When she was asked about Megan Markle and Prince Harry during the post-match media interaction, Serena Williams promptly announced that she will not be talking about it.

Also Read | Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams To Raise Funds For Australian Bushfire Crisis

Serena Williams has never been shy to talk about her relationship with Markle. Last year, she spoke at length about her friendship, after the actress flew to the US to watch the tennis star play in the US Open final. Serena Williams praised Megan Markle for coming out to support her despite having a newborn to take care of.

Also Read | When Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Made Headlines For The Right Reasons

Serena Williams had said that Markle’s gesture showed what a fantastic person she is. Serena Williams said that their relationship was so close that she can call Megan Markle any time to vent, cry or discuss and she would always be there for her. The Duke and Duchess’ decision has met with severe criticism with many accusing them of trying to shun their duties while continuing to take public money until they can make a fortune of their own.

Also Read | When Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Made Headlines For The Wrong Reasons