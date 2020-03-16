Serena Williams Confirms Self-isolation With Family Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Tennis star Serena Williams and her immediate family are going into lengthy self-imposed isolation amidst the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe. The 23-time Grand Slam champion confirmed that she and her family will quarantine themselves for the next six weeks as the threat of Coronavirus looms large. Serena Williams confirmed the news on her official Instagram account.

Also Read: Coronavirus Live: Tennis Stars Stanislas Wawrinka, Alexander Zverev React To Pandemic

Serena Williams isolation: Tennis star confirms isolation amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Tennis star Serena Williams in an Instagram post on Saturday confirmed that the 23-time Grand Slam champion and her immediate family will spend the next six weeks in solitude. The 38-year-old said that she will spend the Serena Williams isolation being a wife, a mother and a cook. Serena Williams added that she will post face masks and make tutorials while she also advised fans to stay safe and re-asserted the fact that the Coronavirus outbreak is serious.

Also Read: Miami Open Confirms Tournament Plans Is As Per Schedule Amidst Coronavirus Fears

Serena Williams isolation: Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian asks people not to panic

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alex Ohanian posted a picture with their daughter and asked the people to be responsible while asking them to not panic. Ohanian said that people will have a lot of family time due to the outbreak of the deadly virus while also revealing how businesses are planning to combat the spread of the virus. He further added that people should unite and fight against the common enemy and not discriminate in the issue, keeping people's voting habits in mind.

Also Read: French Open: Roger Federer Cruises Past Lorenzo Sonego In First Round

Also Read: ATP Announces A Six-week Suspension Of The Men’s Professional Tennis Tour

Serena Williams isolation: WTA yet to take a call on suspension

The Coronavirus outbreak has seen a lot of sporting events suspended across the globe. The ATP announced a six-week suspension, which led to the cancellation of seven tournaments. However, the WTA is yet to act on suspending Women's tennis action. The joint tournaments and Indian Wells and Miami were cancelled while WTA cancelled in Charleston, Guadalajara, Bogota and Stuttgart. However, the authorities are yet to take a call on the Istanbul Open, which kicks off on April 20.