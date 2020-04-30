Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova To Participate In New ESports Charity Tournament: Report

Former World No 1 Maria Sharapova will be back playing tennis as the Russian along with Serena Williams is all set to take part in the 'Stay at Home Slam' eSports charity event which will commence on Sunday. According to multiple reports, the latest event will feature top tennis players teamed with celebrities playing Mario Tennis Aces for Nintendo Switch. The virtual event will be streamed to a live audience.

Also Read: Serena Williams' Coach And Nadal Planning Matches At Academies

Stay At Home Slam: Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams partners at the event

The 'Stay at Home Slam' is the second eSports event after the ongoing Madrid Open tournament. With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the tennis season until July 13, players are involved in eSports tournaments to keep themselves busy.

Also Read: Maria Sharapova Vs Serena Williams: An Unforgettable 'feud' In Tennis History

In the new tournament, Serena Williams will be teaming up with supermodel Gigi Hadid while Maria Sharapova will team up with model Karlie Kloss. Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka will have model and TV personality Hailey Bieber as her partner, while Kei Nishikori will partner DJ and producer Steve Aoki on his side. South Africa's Kevin Anderson will be joined by Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Also Read: Serena Williams To WWE? Bianca Belair Calls Tennis Legend Out For A Brawl In The Ring

All you need to know about Stay At Home Slam

In the 'Stay at Home Slam' tournament featuring Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, the competitors will play the game in their homes and each will receive a sum of $25,000. The winning team will then donated the money to a charity of their choice. The winning team will receive an additional $1 million to donate. The event will be streamed on Facebook Gaming and the IMG Tennis Facebook page.

Also Read: Steph Curry, Serena Williams And Kevin Hart To Host A Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Madrid Open: Winners to donate money

Before the 'Stay at Home Slam' tournament, top tennis stars like Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Eugenie Bouchard took part in the Virtual Madrid Open event. The ongoing tournament will see the winner being awarded $164,000 in prize money. The winners then decide how much they want to donate to tennis players, who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to play. Another $55,000 will be donated towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic.