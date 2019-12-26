Serena Williams Net Worth, Husband And The Couple's Combined Worth

Serena Williams is one of the most dominant tennis stars of the world. She has won more Grand Slam titles than any other player in the sport. The former World No. 1 has won 23 major singles titles. It is the most by any man or woman in the Open Era. She has been ranked World No. 1 in singles on eight separate occasions between 2002 and 2017. Apart from her tennis career, Serena Williams is also a style icon who owns an eponymous clothing line.

Also Read | Serena Williams' Daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr Earns More Than UK Nurses On Instagram

Serena Williams net worth

Serena Williams has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $180 million, according to Business Insider. Her financial success does not come as a surprise, given her long and illustrious career. Serena’s career prize money roughly stands at $88 million which is $50 million more than any other professional women’s player in the sport. A huge portion of this came from her endorsement deals. Some of her most notable brands include Nike, Gatorade, Beats by Dre, Aston Martin, Intel and more.

Also Read | Serena Williams Becomes Only Female Sportsperson In This Decade's 40 Highest-paid Athletes

Serena Williams husband and the couple's combined net worth

Alexis Ohanian co-founded the social-media platform Reddit before reportedly selling it for around $10 million. He later rejoined the company as an executive chairman. Ohanian has also co-founded Initialized Capital and worked on several notable projects ever since. Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian have a combined worth of $189 million, as per Business Insider. They are recognised as one of the richest and the most famous couples in USA. Their combined success in their respective fields allows them to lead an opulent lifestyle.

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton Speaks About Seeking Inspiration From Serena Williams, Valentino Rossi

The two first met in 2015 at the Rome Cavalieri Hotel and had their first date a month later in Paris. Serena Williams later went on to win the French Open to complete her 20th Grand Slam. The duo kept their relationship private for a while until finally tying the knot in 2017.

Also Read | Serena Williams' Smashed Tennis Racket From 2018 US Open Auctioned For $20,910