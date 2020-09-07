Serena Williams Shares Sweet Moment With Daughter After Round 3 Win; Watch Video

Serena Williams won a hard-fought Round 3 match against fellow American Sloane Stephens to advance to the fourth round of the US Open 2020 on September 5. In the absence of spectators at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Serena Williams was supported by her ultimate fans, her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia from the stands. Three-year-old Alexis Olympia could be seen cheering on her mom from the sidelines, as the former World No.1 battled it out on the court. After her 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over the 26th seed Stephens, Williams looked delighted to see her daughter in attendance.

Talking to reporters after the match, she said that she hoped her daughter had seen her 'mama' fighting. She also joked that Olympia may not have have been paying full attention to her mom, saying “She may have been playing with some princesses upstairs.” The mother-daughter duo is often seen sporting twin looks on Instagram.

Williams' return to tennis after the birth of her daughter

Serena Williams won her last Grand Slam title in 2017 when she was already two months pregnant. Months after winning the Australian Open in 2017, Serena accidentally announced her pregnancy via a Snapchat story captioned "20 weeks." After suffering complications during the birth of her daughter and a pulmonary embolism after the birth, Williams was out of action for at least six weeks starting September 1, 2017.

She played her first match after giving birth on December 30, 2017, but lost to the then French Open winner Jeļena Ostapenko. After withdrawing from the 2018 Australian Open and a slew of early defeats that year, Serena reached the final at Wimbledon 2018. She lost the match to Germany's Angelique Kerber in straight sets. She was also the runner-up at the US Open in 2018, losing to Naomi Osaka.

Williams was also the runner-up at the 2019 US Open. She won her first title post-pregnancy, at this year's Auckland Open. She is vying for her 24th Grand Slam title.

US Open live streaming in India

Serena Williams will be facing off with Greece's M. Sakkari on Monday night at 9:30 PM IST at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Select 1/2 and Disney+Hotstar.

Image Credits: US Open Twitter and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Instagram