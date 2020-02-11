Serena Williams Speaks About Her Dance Performance On ‘Hot Girl Bummer’ Song

Serena Williams gave her fans a sneak peek into the preparations she made at the Mouratoglou Academy before the 2020 season. The American tennis ace took boxing lessons from Mike Tyson. She also showed off her dancing skills after a video was released of her performance alongside teenage star Coco Gauff.

Also Read: Serena Williams Dances With Coco Gauff In Video Shown Live At Australian Open: Watch

Serena Williams gets boxing lessons from Mike Tyson

Last year, the Mouratoglou Academy team saw two of world sport's all-time greats participate in a boxing training session. Serena Williams visited the Mouratoglou Academy in Boca Raton to train for the new season. That is where she was handed boxing lessons by Mike Tyson. Mike Tyson shared an Instagram post and captioned the image saying that he doesn’t want to get in the ring with this GOAT (Greatest Of All Time, referring to Serena Williams).

Also Read: Serena Williams Gets Boxing Lessons From "Iron" Mike Tyson, Watch Video

Serena Williams' hot girl bummer dance

During the Australian Open, a video of Serena and her mates went viral on Instagram. It was also played on the big screen at the Rod Laver Arena. The dance routine performed by the American on Blackbear’s Hot Girl Bummer was one of the training regimes at Patrick Mouratoglou’s academy.

Speaking about her dance performance, she said (at the Australian Open), "I always dance. I’m not the best dancer, but I love to dance. It’s nice and fun to do. It’s different and better than just going to the gym every day. At some point, you do have to go to the gym. I just try to do different things."

Also Read: Serena Williams In Fed Cup Fourth Decade Under Pressure From Young Pretenders

Also Read: Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou Says The American Needs To ‘face Reality'

Serena Williams loses singles match in Fed Cup

Serena Williams' winning streak at Fed Cup came to an end on Monday after she was beaten 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 7-6 (7-4) by Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova. USA, who were leading 2-0, were stunned by Latvia as they fought back to keep the tie alive.

They took the match to a decider after Jelena Ostapenko beat Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands then won the deciding doubles rubber 6-4, 6-0 to take the team through to the finals.