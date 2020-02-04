Serena Williams’ Coach Patrick Mouratoglou Says The American Needs To ‘face Reality'

Serena Williams was eliminated from the Australian Open 2020 by Wang Qiang of China in the third round. The seven-time Australian Open champion lost to Qiang 4-6, 7-6 (2), 5-7. While talking about Serena Williams’ recent performance to BBC, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou accepted that his plans are not working. He said that he and Williams have to make major changes in their strategy going forward.

"We have to accept the fact that it is not working. Maybe come back with a different angle, a different strategy and different goals so she can make it," said Patrick Mouratoglou.

Serena Williams needs to face reality: Patrick Mouratoglou

Talking about Serena Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou said that she feels bad every time she loses. She has to be realistic and she has to be positive at the same time. After her loss to Wang Qiang, Serena Williams accepted that she made many unnecessary errors. Talking about Williams' comment, Patrick Mouratoglou revealed that Serena Williams believes in herself and is looking to change some things.

Serena Williams, who has won 10 of her Grand Slam singles titles under Patrick Mouratoglou’s guidance, returned to the sport in 2017 after giving birth. Many believed that she won’t be making a return, but Serena Williams surprised many.

Patrick Mouratoglou said that she has decided to make a lot of effort to score more Grand Slams. He added that she wants to beat the all-time record. He revealed that he doesn’t know how long she is going to be able to play.

"Her level is good enough but we have to understand what is going on and why she is not able to win one. There is a big difference between reaching a final and winning one," Patrick Mouratoglou added.

