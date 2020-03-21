Serena Williams Troubled With Social Distancing, Opens Up On Her anxiety Over Coronavirus

American tennis star Serena Williams is experiencing anxiety and stress-related problems as she opts for social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak. The 23-time Grand slam singles champion revealed on Instagram more than a week ago that she planned to spend six weeks at home because of the coronavirus crisis. However, in a recent TikTok post, Williams revealed that she is struggling to deal with anxiety-related problems as she stays put at home.

Serena's struggle with social distancing

As per reports, the 38-year-old Tennis ace in the TikTok video said: “I wanted to take a minute and talk about my experience with corona. It started out with me feeling like, ‘Oh it can’t really affect me’. And then suddenly Indian Wells was cancelled and I was like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s weird but I have a little time off and I’m going to enjoy that time off. And then one cancellation led to another and then led to another and led to all this anxiety that I’m feeling."

“Now I’ve been social distancing for actually a really long time, for probably two weeks now, and every little thing makes me crazy. And by anxiety I mean I’m just on edge. Any time anyone sneezes around me or coughs I get crazy."

"I don’t hang out with anyone, and when I say anyone I mean my daughter. She coughed, I got angry and gave her a side-eye. I gave her that ‘angry Serena’ and then I got sad."

“I was like, ‘Is she ok? Is there something wrong with my daughter? Is there anything I can do?’ I just don’t know what to do, so instead of being relaxed I’m really under a ton of stress.”

ATP suspends game

Professional tennis associations announced on March 18 that game seasons and tours will remain suspended until June 7. According to the reports, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) have released a joint statement informing about the upcoming tournaments, adding that they are planning to resume operations from June 8.

