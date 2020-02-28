Taylor Swift Lauded For Serena Williams Reference In New Music Video

Taylor Swift recently dropped the video of The man from her record-breaking album Lover and one particular scene from the song has captured everybody’s attention. In the "ultra-feminist" track, Swift highlights the notion of sexism stating that had she been a man, she would have been praised for the same behaviours for which she is now criticised.

Hidden Reference

In the Self-scripted and self-directed video, Swift can be seen as a man who indulges in all stereotypical activities such as going to a strip club, manspreading and marrying a much younger woman amongst others. However, one particular scene from the video has taken the internet by storm. The scene which shows ‘the man’ berating an umpire in a tennis match is thought to be a direct reference to Serena William’s meltdown in the 2018 US Open Final.

The idea of including the tennis scene has received a lot of praise from fans all across the globe. Yet, many others pointed out at other hidden meanings in the video. Read it all here:

holD AWWWN is the mantrum a reference to the time when serena williams was accused of cheating and everyone was saying she WAS OVERREACTING omg taylor is THE MAN i love her so much #TheManMusicVideo DIRECTED BY TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/IBhKCVjwUF — RUN FROM FASCISM #OustDuterte (@ihateaccidents) February 27, 2020

"A man is allowed to react. A woman can only overreact."

- Taylor Swift#TheManMusicVideo https://t.co/swaaki5MDV — Giselle 🇲🇽 Swiftie since 2009 💖 (@GisiLovesTaylor) February 27, 2020

🎥 | The double standards between men vs women in #TheManMusicVideo



(via tayorswift on Tumblr) pic.twitter.com/c8Of3n7q2s — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 28, 2020

Unexpected and Mind-blown😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 You are the man and I would be the man too. — venus_grindelwald (@VarshiniG9) February 27, 2020

