Taylor Swift Lauded For Serena Williams Reference In New Music Video

Music

Taylor Swift recently dropped the video of 'The man' from her hit album 'Lover' and one particular scene from the song has captured everybody’s attention.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taylor Swift lauded for referencing Serena Williams in video of 'The Man'

Taylor Swift recently dropped the video of The man from her record-breaking album Lover and one particular scene from the song has captured everybody’s attention. In the "ultra-feminist" track, Swift highlights the notion of sexism stating that had she been a man, she would have been praised for the same behaviours for which she is now criticised. 

Hidden Reference

In the Self-scripted and self-directed video, Swift can be seen as a man who indulges in all stereotypical activities such as going to a strip club, manspreading and marrying a much younger woman amongst others. However, one particular scene from the video has taken the internet by storm. The scene which shows ‘the man’ berating an umpire in a tennis match is thought to be a direct reference to Serena William’s meltdown in the 2018 US Open Final.  

The idea of including the tennis scene has received a lot of praise from fans all across the globe. Yet, many others pointed out at other hidden meanings in the video. Read it all here:

Published:
