Australian Open Journalists Accused Of Sexism For Ajla Tomljanovic's Boyfriend Question

Journalists covering the Australian Open 2020 have been at the receiving end from players following their questions in the post-match conferences, which have been more personal rather than about the match. Serena Williams on Monday avoided a question from a reporter regarding Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle choosing to relinquish their 'Royal Highness' titles. American tennis player Amanda Anisimova was left in tears after a reporter asked her whether her father's recent death has left her unsettled. The latest tennis player to have shut down the reporter was Ajla Tomljanovic.

Also Read: Australian Open: Alexander Zverev Has Promised To Donate $10K For Every Match He Wins

Australian Open 2020: Ajla Tomljanovic controversy rocks tournament

In the post-match press conference, Ajla Tomljanovic was asked by a reporter about becoming a 'fiancee' to her boyfriend and fellow tennis player Matteo Berrettini. In response, she rolled her eyes and questioned 'Fiancée…what type of word that?' She added that she believes ’fidanzata’ in Italian signifies girlfriend, but in English it means fiancé and she is not his fiancé.

Also Read: Australian Open: McEnroe Pledges $1000 To Bushfire Relief For EVERY Set Nick Kyrgios Wins

Australian Open 2020: Who is Ajla Tomljanovic's boyfriend?

Ajla Tomljanovic and Matteo Berrettini have been in the news since the US Open 2019 in September. The Croatian-born Australian tennis player Tomljanovic was seen in Matteo Berrettini’s box during the tournament. Ever since Matteo Berrettini has started dating Ajla Tomljanovic, he has seen a rapid rise in his tennis career. He reached the semifinals at the US Open and entered the top 10 in the ATP rankings. He became the first Italian player ever to win a match at ATP World Tour Finals by defeating Dominic Thiem.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Goes Nuts Before The Start Of Australian Open In Latest Video

Australian Open 2020: Ajla Tomljanovic eyes Tokyo Olympics

On Tuesday, Tomljanovic defeated Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova to progress to the second round at the Australian Open. Speaking about the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Tomljanovic said that the Olympics is now a really major aim for her. She said that she believes that her ranking is correct to qualify for the event. She is also really hoping that she plays well and stay in contention to qualify for the Olympics. Tomljanović is currently ranked World No.52.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Reveals New Year Resolution For 2020 After Australian Open Round 1 Win