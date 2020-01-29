Australian Open: Pretty Umpire Who Faced Roger Federer's Wrath Becomes Internet Sensation

Australian Open chair umpire Marijana Veljovic caught the eye of many on social media while overseeing Roger Federer compete on the courts of Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The glamorous umpire stole the tennis star’s thunder with her striking looks and audacity during his quarterfinal clash against Tennys Sandgren. She also caught the attention of women’s tennis star Eugenie Bouchard, who called her 'super pretty'.

the umpire in this roger/tennys match is super pretty 😍 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) January 28, 2020

Marijana Veljovic was also praised for her work on the chair

While the Serbian has gained massive traction largely because of her looks, she is also winning over fans and admirers solely on the strength of her officiating. She has been receiving strong praises, with her performance having been described as “magnificent” on The Tennis Podcast. Tennis analyst Matt Roberts stated that Marijana Veljovic is the best umpire that there is, both in terms of how she line calls and handles every situation. He also went on to say that she is the best. Fellow expert David Law also couldn’t hold back his praises for the Serbian umpire. David appreciated the way Veljovic was able to effortlessly handle some tense moments during the match and decisively dealing with the biggest name in the men’s game. He further added that Veljovic was very cool under what is a microscope when Roger Federer is coming towards you and trying to make his case about something. Law also gave her props for simply turning down her mic and looking Federer in the eye while calling it as she was supposed to.

For those who missed out on Roger Federer's quarterfinal, Veljovic had called out the Swiss legend for using obscene language during his game against Tennys Sandgren. It was Sandgren’s tenacity that had seemingly rattled the Swiss maestro and let the emotions get the best of him a number of times during their epic encounter.

