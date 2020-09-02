US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal Lauded By Netizens After Moving To Round 2; Watch Video

A year after his first main draw match at the 2019 US Open against Roger Federer, Sumit Nagal went one step further, beating Bradley Klahn this week. At the 2019 US Open, Nagal grabbed the headlines for getting the better of Roger Federer over a set. At this year's US Open, the 23-year-old become the first Indian in seven years to win a singles main draw Grand Slam match. After the victory, Sumit Nagal took to social media to share his feelings and was widely lauded by fans for his incredible achievement.

Sumit Nagal is the first Indian man to win a match at the #USOpen in 7 years.



He's onto the second round after defeating Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.@nagalsumit I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/h30hVPeaWu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Also Read: Sumit Nagal Creates History At US Open, Takes India To Second Round Of Grand Slam Singles

Sumit Nagal qualifies out of first-round at US Open 2020

The Indian played a solid first-round match at US Open 2020, defeating former World No.63 Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Nagal displayed tremendous maturity as he dropped a single set on his way to a quietly confident victory. Sumit Nagal was much more composed than his counterpart, committing far fewer unforced errors than Klahn.

Just like his outing against Roger Federer last year, Sumit Nagal won his first set. However, he seemed to have learnt from his mistakes this time as he went onto win the second set as well. Barring a third set which he lost, Sumit Nagal wrapped up the win in the fourth. With the victory, Sumit Nagal became the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman in 2013 to win a main draw match at a Grand Slam. The victory sets up a second-round US Open 2020 clash against World No.3 Dominic Thiem.

Also Read: US Open 2020 Live Streaming In India Details And Full Draw Ft. Djokovic And Williams

Sumit Nagal celebrates US Open 2020 first-round victory, fans applaud youngster

Soon after the victory, Sumit Nagal took to Twitter to share clips from his first-round match. The tennis star tweeted his excitement at moving onto Round 2 of US Open 2020. Sharing a picture of himself, Sumit Nagal tweeted that his first Slam win was certainly a special one, and it is not something he’ll ever forget. Several fans congratulated the tennis star as well, as they motivated Sumit Nagal to keep working hard. Fans also pointed to his record, while appealing to him to beat Dominic Thiem in the second round of US Open 2020.

Many congratulations dear for rewriting the history. Your hard work and dedication is unfathomable. Many Wishes for the US Open 2020 🏆.#beatDominicThiem 👍 — Bisht DS (@Bisht_ds5461) September 2, 2020

@nagalsumit Congratulations Sumit Sir, I hope you can win against Dominic Thiem and progress Into the third round of the US Open. — Adarsh Anshuman (@AdarshAnshuman4) September 1, 2020

Well done, sumit. Keep grinding. It won't be easy against thiem but if you can continue to keep the balls in play, force the error from him, anything is possible. Good luck. — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) September 1, 2020

Also Read: Roger Federer's Ex-coach Calls Swiss 'perfect', Claims Dominic Thiem Will End 'Big 3' Rule

Where to watch the US Open live streaming in India?

Fans can watch Sumit Nagal’s match against Dominic Thiem as well as other matches of US Open 2020 on multiple platforms. US Open live streaming in India will be available on Disney+Hotsar. US Open 2020 matches will also be aired on the Star Sports Network.

Also Read: Naomi Osaka Wins Support For Wearing Breonna Taylor Mask Ahead Of US Open 2020 Match

Image Courtesy: Sumit Nagal Twitter