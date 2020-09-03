US Open 2020 Sumit Nagal Vs Dominic Thiem Live Streaming In India And Full Preview

After creating history at US Open 2020, Sumit Nagal will play Dominic Theim in his third-round match at Flushing Meadows. Sumit Nagal became the first Indian player in seven years to advance to the second round of a Grand Slam singles event. The last person to achieve this feat was ex-Indian tennis star Somdev Devvarman, who advanced to the second rounds of the Australian Open, US Open and French Open in 2013. Sumit Nagal, who currently ranks 124th, came into the limelight in 2019 when he took one set off Swiss maestro Roger Federer in their round one clash at the US Open.

Watch me play Thiem tonight at the US Open Round 2 pic.twitter.com/sj1MnZcLv0 — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) September 3, 2020

All eyes on Sumit Nagal

After his historic 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, win against Bradley Klahn on September 1, the Indian youngster will take on World No.3 Dominic Thiem at 10:45 pm IST on September 3. Nagal, currently ranked 124th according to ATP, will clash with the Austrian at the Arthur Ashe court to make an unprecedented bid to become the first Indian man since the 1970s to advance to the third round of a singles event at a Grand Slam. The last Indian to achieve this was Vijay Amritraj, who has reached the quarterfinals at both, the US Open and Wimbledon, and made a round three appearance at the French Open in 1974. After his historic win, Nagal told reporters that he knew he wouldn't be the favourite going into the contest with Thiem and that he was motivated because he had nothing to lose by playing. This will be Nagal and Dominic Thiem's first meeting.

Nagal also took to Twitter to thank Virat Kohli's foundation after his win, saying that the foundation had supported him through his rough patch in 2017 when he was in need of dire financial assistance.

Dominic Thiem's year so far

A sure favourite to win the round three encounter, Dominic Thiem will be confident going into Arthur Ashe Stadium tonight. The Austrian superstar has had a decent year, so far. He was the runner-up at the first Slam of the year, the Australian Open, where he lost to current World No.1 Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6. Thiem played his first-round match against Spaniard Jaume Munar, who retired after losing two straight sets.

US Open live streaming in India

The Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem matchup is scheduled for Thursday, September 3, at 11 PM IST. The US Open matchup will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1/2/HD. US Open live streaming in India will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Image Credits: US Open Twitter