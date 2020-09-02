Sumit Nagal Thanks Virat Kohli After First-round Men's Singles Win At US Open 2020

Sumit Nagal has thanked Virat Kohli and his foundation after his historic first-round win at the US Open 2020 against Bradley Klahn. With this win, Nagal became the first Indian in seven years to win a match in the main draw of a men's singles event at a Grand Slam. The last Indian to do so was Somdev Devvarman, who won round one matches at the Australian Open, US Open and French Open in 2013. Nagal has credited Kohli with helping him get past his rough start, saying that at one point when he was playing pretty badly in 2017, and going through major financial problems, Kohli's foundation stepped in to help him out. He added that "if people fund athletes, it will only help the sport flourish in the country."

My first Slam win. It was definitely a special moment and a match I will not forget. Thank you everyone for the wishes❤️



Next match on Thursday, gonna be a fun one 🙃



Special thanks to my team - @vkfofficial @imVkohli @SOLINCOsports @IndianOilcl @lottosport pic.twitter.com/u6CqeJa34n — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) September 2, 2020

Sumit Nagal's memorable exit from the 2019 US Open

Sumit Nagal, who currently ranks 124th in the world, stepped into the limelight after he managed to win the first set off of Roger Federer in their first-round clash at the 2019 US Open. While he eventually lost that match 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6, his performance made people take notice and set the stage for his US Open 2020 victory.

After his 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Bradley Klahn at US Open 2020, the young Indian tennis sensation will face World No.3 Dominic Thiem in the second round. Talking to reporters after the win, Nagal acknowledged that he will not be the favourite going into the match. Thiem has been in good form coming into US Open 2020, coming second at this year's Australian Open, where he lost to current World No.1 Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller. This will be Nagal and Dominic Thiem's first meeting.

Devvarman's career-defining 2013 season

Seven years ago, Devvarman beat then-World No. 78 Bjorn Phau of Germany to advance to the second round where he lost 2-3 to World No. 24 Jerzy Janowicz. At the French Open first round, Devvarman beat Daniel Munoz-De La Nava in straight sets before losing his round two matchup against Roger Federer. At the US Open, Devvarman beat Slovakia's Lucas Lacko to advance to the second round, eventually losing to Andreas Seppi of Italy. This became his best-ever performance at the Grand Slams before he announced his retirement in 2017.

Devvarman also tweeted to congratulate Nagal on his victory.

Well done @nagalsumit



About time!!



Keep it going! — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) September 1, 2020

Image credits: Sumit Nagal Twitter