US Open Posts Djokovic's 2010 Final Loss Video After World No.1's Doubts On Participation

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is apparently stuck in two minds over making himself available for the US Open 2020. In wake of the coronavirus crisis across the United States of America (USA), the US Open 2020 are imposing a rule of allowing only one coach to travel with the player. Novak Djokovic believes these sort of restrictions will be practically “impossible” for him to follow, thus prompting him to contemplate on missing the US Open 2020 entirely. With Roger Federer also set to miss the tournament due to injury, Djokovic’s comments came as a huge blow for the US Open 2020 organisers.

US Open shares Novak Djokovic video after his two-minded comment

Co-incidentally, on Thursday, the US Open took to their social media accounts and shared a video of the 2010 final between the then young Novak Djokovic and Spanish star Rafael Nadal. In the final, Djokovic was chasing the second Grand Slam of his career, having previously won the Australian Open in 2008. On the other hand, Rafael Nadal was chasing a perfect 2010 by winning on clay, grass and hard courts in the same year. Nadal eventually defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Could the US Open have used the video to take a subtle dig at Novak Djokovic for his comments seeing its timing? Djokovic's decision might give tennis supporters a better idea about this theory later.

US Open shares 2010 final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, watch video

Novak Djokovic’s detailed stance towards US Open 2020

On Tuesday, Novak Djokovic spoke with Serbia’s state broadcaster RTS where he claimed that the restrictions in place for US Open 2020 will be “extreme” and not sustainable due to the coronavirus USA pandemic. The Serbian star further stated that he would rather focus to play in the French Open, which is currently scheduled to run from September 20 to October 4.

Coronavirus USA: US Open 2020 status

US Open 2020 was originally intended to be played between August 24 and September 13. However, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its contagious nature, no official date has been confirmed yet. Moreover, it is still unclear whether the competition will be staged at all.

Major sporting events across the world, including professional tennis, have been put on hold since March this year. All previously scheduled tennis tournaments have been scrapped until at least late July. While the French Open 2020 was originally put in place for a launch date of May 24 before shifting to September, the Wimbledon competition this year has been entirely cancelled for the first time since 1945.

