US Open Quarter-final: Alex De Minaur Vs Dominic Thiem Live Streaming, H2h And Preview

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem is all set to take on 21st seed Alex de Minaur for a place in the semi-finals of the US Open 2020 on Thursday morning. Seeded second while Djokovic was still in the competition, Dominic Thiem is now an overwhelming favourite to win the US Open 2020 Men’s singles title. He will be confident going into the match, knowing that he has the experience to play at this level as opposed to the relatively inexperienced de Minaur.

Alex de Minaur vs Dominic Thiem preview

The competition has been blown wide open after World No.1 Novak Djokovic’s disqualification; something that Thiem will benefit from. This will be the first time since 2016 that someone outside of the Federer-Nadal-Djokovic trio will win a Grand Slam title. It will also be the eventual winner’s maiden Grand Slam title.

Thiem, who is vying for a first-ever Grand Slam title, has had an average year so far. His best performance came at the Australian Open where he was the runner-up, losing a five-set thriller 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 to Novak Djokovic. At the Rio Open in February, he lost the quarter-finals in straight sets to G. Mager, followed by a round one defeat to Filip Krajinović at the recently concluded Cincinnati Masters.

However, the Austrian has been playing well at the US Open, defeating Spain's J.Munnar and Indian hopeful Sumit Nagal in straight sets in rounds 1 and 2. He also displayed strong performances against 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic in round three, and Felix Auger Aliassime in the round of 16. Thiem has previously been a finalist at the French Open and a quarter-finalist at the US Open in 2018.

21st seed Alex de Minaur is not far behind. The Australian started his year on a high, with a semi-final appearance at the ATP Cup, where he lost to Nadal. However, his next two tournaments ended in first-round defeats. De Minaur has had a great run at the US Open so far. After defeating A. Martin and Richard Gasquet in his first two rounds, the young Australian defeated the much higher-ranked Karen Khachanov in a five-set mammoth in round three. He had an easy straight-set win over Canada’s V. Pospisil to come into his first-ever Grand Slam quarter-final.

Their head-to-head record stands 2-0 in favour of Thiem.

De Minaur vs Thiem live streaming in India details

The US Open 2020 can be watched live on Star Sports Select 1/2. US Open live streaming in India will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP. Alex de Minaur vs Dominic Thiem is slated to begin for Indian viewers at 5:45 AM IST on Thursday, September 10 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Image Credits: US Open Twitter

