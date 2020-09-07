Denis Shapovalov's Life Outside The Tennis Court; Who Is The Rising Canadian Star Dating?

Denis Shapovalov reached his career-best Grand Slam position this week after defeating Belgium's David Goffin. After losing the first set tie break 6-7, the 21-year-old fought back hard to defeat the 7th seed 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. He will play Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-final match tomorrow. Carreno Busta, seeded 20th, won his place in the quarter-finals after the disqualification of top seed Novak Djokovic. At 6-5 up and about to serve for the first set, Carreno Busta looked on in horror as a stray ball hit by Djokovic struck a lineswoman who immediately collapsed to the ground. Though the move was unintentional, it was decided that Djokovic would be disqualified from US Open 2020. Djokovic's elimination will come as a blessing for the younger players who are, for the first time since the 2004 French Open final, going to get a chance to play without the Big 3.

Shapovalov, who was disqualified from his Davis Cup match in 2017 for unintentionally hitting a chair umpire in the eye with a ball, expressed his sympathies towards Djokovic during his post-match press conference, saying he hoped Djokovic could learn from it and grow, but also shake it off and move on.

Denis Shapovalov's personal life

Despite being a busy man on the field, Denis Shapovalov has found time to balance his personal life and is currently dating Swedish tennis player Mirjam Bjorklund. The 22-year-old has won six ITF singles titles and one ITF doubles title since she turned pro in 2017. She made her WTA main-draw debut at home at the 2017 Swedish Open against Kateryna Kozlova. Currently ranked 331st, Bjorklund achieved a career-high ranking of 299 in 2019. Her win/loss statistics in 2020 are 2/6.

Before her professional career, Bjorklund made round one appearances at the US Open juniors and Wimbledon juniors in 2016. She advanced to the second round of the juniors competition at the French Open that same year. She posted a picture with Shapovalov wishing him all the best for US Open 2020.

Shapovalov's year so far

Denis Shapovalov started this year with quarter-final appearances at the ATP Cup and ASB classic. He faced a shocking first-round defeat to the unseeded Hungarian M. Fucsovics at the Australian Open. In the run-up to US Open 2020, he played at the Cincinnati Masters but lost to German J. Struff in the round of 32. Shapovalov and his doubles partner, India's Rohan Bopanna, also lost in their round of 32 game at the series. He has had tough matches at the US Open thus far, failing to win any matches in straight sets. If he wins tomorrow's match, it will be Shapovalov's first Grand Slam semi-final.

Image Credits: Denis Shapovalov Instagram