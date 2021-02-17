Who Is Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian? Relationship Details Of Reddit Co-founder

As Serena Williams advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing Australian Open, her husband Alexis Ohanian cheered her on – all the while wearing a 'Greatest Female Athlete' t-shirt. The female, however, had been crossed out. The 37-year-old promptly trended on social media, users reacting to him calling out Williams' critics. Williams beat World No.2 Simona Halep in straight sets (6-3, 6-3), and will meet Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals.

Also read | Rafael Nadal turns into journalist, apologises for leaking news about top player's fitness

Who is Serena Williams husband?

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian were engaged in 2016, and had been dating (privately) for around 15 months after they met in Rome. Their engagement was announced on social media, following which Ohanian is often seen at Williams' games. Ohanian has written the book 'Without Their Permission: How the 21st Century Will Be Made, Not Managed', and graduated from the University of Virginia in 2005.

Alexis Ohanian Reddit story

I've resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp — §AlexisOhanian 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

For most, Ohanian is best known as Reddit's co-founder. The site was officially launched in 2005 along with his business partner Steve Huffman. As per some unverified reports, Reddit is currently valued at $3 billion. Last year, he left the Reddit board, hoping that the seat be filled with a black candidate. "I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now," Ohanian said on Twitter.

Also read | Reddit Co-founder Ohanian steps down from board, wants a black candidate to replace him

Alexis Ohanian net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Ohanian is currently worth $40 million. Reddit was sold last year to CondeNast for some undisclosed amount. However, the amount ranges from $10 million to $20 million. In 2007, he also founded Breadpig, which apparently markets 'geeky' things. Later, in 2010, he started Das Kapital Capital, focusing on startup investments and consulting.

He has also invested in co-founding Initialized Capital, along with other ventures like Instacart, Opendoor, Zenefits, and Cruise. As pe reports, they range up to $500 million. He also invested $3 million to Kinside (childcare setup) in 2019. This falls under Initialized Capital.

Also read | Ohanian calls out ex-Tennis star's 'sexist' jibe on wife Serena Williams, slams with stats

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian daughter

Williams and Ohanian have a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, often the focus of their social media posts. She was born in September 2017. The news was confirmed in April that year, revealing that Williams was eight weeks pregnant when she won the Australian Open that year. Williams had also faced some post-pregnancy trouble after she had an emergency cesarean-section because her daughter's heart rate dropped during labour. The tennis star suffered from a pulmonary embolism, which delayed her return to training as she was bedridden for six weeks.

Also read | "I will come back stronger" Halep on shock exit at Australian Open

DISCLAIMER: The Alexis Ohanian net worth figure has been sourced from various reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the numbers.

(Image credits: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Instagram)