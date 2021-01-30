Wimbledon 2021 To Be Broadcast By Star India Despite 'Behind Closed Doors' Possibility

The Wimbledon 2021 Championships is scheduled to be held between June and July this year after the 2020 edition of the tournament got cancelled in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the pandemic situation continues to prevail to this day, it seems like the Wimbledon 2021 Championships will end up becoming a closed-door event. Moreover, the ongoing UK lockdown is likely to last until March as recently hinted by England Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with a further official announcement set to impact the outcome of the Grand Slam.

Wimbledon 2021’s Indian broadcasting rights renewed amidst pandemic and UK lockdown

The Star India Network recently extended its broadcasting rights for the Wimbledon Championship up until the 2023 event. Issuing an official statement, the network announced their renewed partnership with the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).

Star India Head Sanjog Gupta said, “Wimbledon holds a rich tradition and is the most prestigious tennis event of the year”. He added that the Star India Network and the AELTC have been partners for over a decade and they are delighted to extend their association for another three-year term. The network’s Wimbledon association further enhances their tennis profile, which already includes exclusive Indian broadcasting and streaming of French Open and US Open.

Australian Open schedule

In the meantime, a pantheon of tennis superstars like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal among others is currently in Australia for the upcoming Australian Open 2021 season. Roger Federer is one notable name missing from the competition as he continues to recover from his injury.

The world's best tennis players are arriving, ready to fight for the first Grand Slam title of 2021. Before the battle can begin they must quarantine for 14 days, take daily COVID-19 tests, physically distance, and practice & train under strictly controlled COVIDSafe conditions. pic.twitter.com/XrJDmc9vCi — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 15, 2021

Here is a look at the entire Australian Open schedule for the upcoming edition:

Men’s and Women’s singles first round - February 8-9

Men’s and women’s singles second round - February 10-11

Men’s and women’s singles third round - February 12-13

Men’s and women’s singles fourth round - February 14-15

Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals - February 16-17

Women’s semi-finals and first men’s semi-final - February 18

Second men’s semi-final - February 19

Women’s final - February 20

Roger Federer injury update and comeback

After missing the entire 2020 tennis season except for the Australian Open, it seems like Roger Federer may be back in action as early as March this year. Federer chose to sit out the Australian Open 2021, claiming that he did not feel fit enough to take on the challenge of a Grand Slam yet, missing the hardcourt slam for the first time in his 21-year-long career. However, he may make an appearance at the ATP Qatar Open in the second week of March 2021. If he does go through with this, Federer will come in as the No. 5 player in the circuit.

Image source: AP