Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, who had better record at same age

As Carlos Alcaraz became the 3rd youngest men's tennis player to clinch the Wimbledon title, the tennis community could not help but mull over the glorious future the 20-year-old Spaniard holds. Arcaraz defeated 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in his pursuit to lift the prestigious golden trophy. As Djokovic is 36 years old and probably (not) in the twilight of his career, the final win is seen as the passing of the torch between the consensual king of the game and the sport's new prince. As Wimbledon 2023 might make a place in the special section of history, it is gone enough reason to draw parallels between Noivak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, taking the base subject as who has achieved more at a similar age.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz: Both broke the streak

Novak Djokovic, who has nothing left to achieve on the Tennis court, burst onto the scene when he was just 16 years of age. He turned pro in 2003. He was recognised as a special talent but had the huge task of ending the dominance of Roger Federer and King of Clay Rafael Nadal. At age 20, Djokovic won his first Grand Slam in the form of the Australian Open beating Jo Wilfried Tsonga in the Final of 2008 AO. This win ended the win streak of Federer and Nadal, who at the time won 11 straight majors. 15 years later Carlos Alcaraz broke the streak of Djokovic's 33 straight wins in Wimbledon and a staggering record of 45 consecutive wins on Center Court.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Who won the Glam Slam before?

While Djokovic has proven to be a prepotent force with relentless might, the future has arrived with sublime back and forehand. While Djokovic won his maiden Grand Slam at the age of 20, Alcaraz won aged 19, in the form of the US Open, and at 20 he has left the Serbian behind with another Grand Slam win. More importantly, what makes the victory special is that it came over none other than Djokovic. While Djokovic is the undisputed GOAT at age 36, Alcaraz has the opportunity to dominate the sport in the next decade and break all records that Djokovic holds.