Wimbledon Final: Alcaraz Unveils Master Strategy To Avoid French Open Mistake Vs Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz reached his maiden Wimbledon final after defeating Daniil Medvedev by 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-final on Friday, July 14. With his entry into the Wimbledon 2023 summit clash, he became the fourth youngest player to reach the men’s singles final in the prestigious championship in the Open Era (since 1968). He will now clash against 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic on the center court on Sunday, July 16, eyeing his first-ever Wimbledon title.

3 Things You Need To Know

Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Grand Slam title at US Open 2022

Novak Djokovic is eyeing his 5th consecutive Wimbledon title

The Serb is also closing in on his 8th Wimbledon title

How Alcaraz is preparing to avoid his French Open mistake vs Djokovic in Wimbledon Final?

In their last meeting on the tennis court, Carlos Alcaraz suffered a tough loss against Novak Djokovic, during the French Open 2023 semi-final. Djokovic won the match by 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 and went on to beat Casper Ruud in the summit clash to win his 23rd Grand Slam title. Heading into the Wimbledon 2023 final against Djokovic, Alcaraz revealed how he is focused on eliminating the mistakes he committed in Paris. Here’s what the 20-year-old Spaniard said after his semi-final win.

I try to get into the court with not as much nerves as I probably had in French Open, in the semi-final. try to pull out all nerves, try to enjoy that moment 'cause probably in the semifinal at the French Open I didn't enjoy at all in the first set probably. I'll do something different from the match. I prepare the match a little bit different from French Open. It's going to be different for me. I hope not to get cramp during the final. I think I'll be better on Sunday.

"I'll try to forget that I'm going to play a final against Novak"

Alcaraz further mentioned that he will play the Wimbledon 2023 final with the same physical attributes as before, but would probably change the mental aspect. “Probably in the mental part I will do something different, to stay calm, to show that I'm not nervous. Some exercise in the mental part. I don't know what I'm going to do, but I'll do some exercise to stay calm and to forget - or I'll try to forget that I'm going to play a final against Novak,” Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz and Djokovic will take to the center court on Sunday, July 16 for the men’s singles final at Wimbledon 2023 from 6:30 pm IST onwards.