Wimbledon Highly Considering Cancellation After Nationwide Lockdown In UK: Report

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the ATP decided to suspended professional tours until June 7, due to which the entire claycourt season came to a standstill. While the French Tennis Federation has decided to reschedule the French Open tournament, the same cannot be said about the Wimbledon Championships. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), on Wednesday, said it is evaluating all scenarios, including a postponement or cancellation of the Wimbledon 2020 in the wake of the nationwide lockdown in the United Kingdom.

Also Read: French Open Postponed: As Many As 18 Events Face Cancellation Due To Scheduling Disaster

Coronavirus: Wimbledon tweets update over tournament schedule following UK lockdown

The Wimbledon 2020 tournament is scheduled to happen between June 29 and July 12. However,, the AELTC in its statement, said that it is going to host an emergency meeting featuring all its main board members next week. The AELTC said it would consult the ATP, WTA, the ITF and other Grand Slam during the meeting. The AELTC has also ruled out hosting Wimbledon 2020 behind closed doors and said a postponement seems difficult, given the nature of the grass surface used at the prestigious Grand Slam tournament.

The AELTC is continuing to monitor and respond to the coronavirus situation, working closely with the government and relevant health authorities.



While we continue to plan for The Championships at this time, it remains a continuously evolving situation.https://t.co/Tc4fSuPs9Z — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) March 17, 2020

Also Read: Wimbledon Championships To Go Ahead As Planned In June, Say Organisers

The statement also says that by following the government’s advice, the AELTC’s sites at the All England Club, Wimbledon Park Golf Club and Raynes Park are currently closed with physical operations reduced to the practical minimum to maintain the grass courts and the security of the sites.

Also Read: Wimbledon Set To Be Scrapped As ATP And WTA Mull 6-week Tennis Ban: Report

Coronavirus: French Open postponed

The outbreak of coronavirus saw the French Open postponed to September 2020 and will be played just a week after the US Open. The decision to postpone the Roland Garros due to coronavirus has been met with tremendous criticism from top players. The French Open will be 2020's final Grand Slam and could see the cancellation of as many as 18 tournaments across the ATP and WTA circuit.

Also Read: ATP Announces A Six-week Suspension Of The Men’s Professional Tennis Tour

The French Open postponed will also affect the Laver Cup schedule, which will be played during the same time. Change in dates of the French Open will overlap the Laver Cup schedule, which is also scheduled to take place at the end of the September 2020. The Laver Cup is co-owned by record 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer.