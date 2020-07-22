AJ Styles Adds Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan And Others To His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles recently talked to The Sun where he revealed the four superstars he would add to his Wrestling Mount Rushmore. AJ Styles’ first three picks were Ric Flair, Lou Thesz, and Hulk Hogan. He also considered adding Ricky the Dragon Steamboat and The Macho Man to his Wrestling Mount Rushmore but ended up picking Andre ‘The Giant’ in the end. However, AJ Styles said that this is not his finals list and he’ll make changes millions of times.

“So if I had to, and I know I’ll go back and I’ll change this a million times, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Lou Thesz. I’m trying to reach not just WWE, you know, but outside of that as well.”

Wrestling Mount Rushmore: AJ Styles’ picks impressive picks

AJ Styles’ Wrestling Mount Rushmore is certainly an impressive one. ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair is a 16-time World Champion and has produced many memorable bouts throughout his career. Hulk Hogan is one of the most famous wrestlers on the planet and was responsible for taking the industry to new heights in the 1980s. Andre 'The Giant' was so massive that he was dubbed as the '8th Wonder of the World'. He was the first wrestler the McMahon family inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame and his WrestleMania 3 match against Hogan is still remembered fondly.

Lou Thesz, on the other hand, was known as the "God of Wrestling" in Japan. He was most famous for his combined 3749-days-long NWA World Heavyweight Championship reigns (three title victories). His was so known that he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and the WCW Hall of Fame, despite never working with them.

Other superstars reveal their wrestling Mount Rushmore

The Undertaker: Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Andre The Giant

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair

Seth Rollins: The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan

Charlotte Flair: Charlotte Flair, Andrade, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle

Becky Lynch: The Rock, Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan, John Cena

Chris Jericho: Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Ultimo Dragon (Yoshihiro Asai)

Shayna Baszler: Ultimate Warrior, Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Stone Cold

Image Source: WWE.com