AJ Styles Makes Major Revelation About His Possible Retirement From WWE

Last year after he signed a new contract with WWE, AJ Styles revealed that his extended deal would be the final one of his career. Recently, while talking to Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, AJ Styles gave an update on his retirement plans. The 'Phenomenal One' revealed that he certainly has a lot left in his 'gas tank' and he intends on pushing his body to the limit. AJ Styles admitted that he enjoys what he does, and he plans on continuing to wrestle as long as his mind and body can keep up.

The current WWE Intercontinental Champion claimed that his mind and body are not on the same page. “Many times my body and my mind argue with each other because my head tells me I can do it, and my body tells me not to even try,” he added. AJ Styles revealed that The Undertaker went through the same situation at the end of his career while also reminding everyone how much he loves competing inside the wrestling ring.

AJ Styles talks about The Undertaker, ready to give him a title shot

AJ Styles was then asked about the Undertaker and whether he would want to defend his title against The Phenom if he decides to come back from his retirement. AJ Styles said that he would love to face the Undertaker again in the WWE ring. Though he was sceptical about The Undertaker accepting the proposal, AJ Styles revealed that he would not hesitate to defend his title in front of a filled arena. AJ Styles ended the answer saying that he respects The Undertaker's decision to hang his boots and feels that the 'Deadman' has earned the right to put a stop to his career.

After dominating the WWE ring for more than 30 years, The Undertaker announced his retirement saying that his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his pro-wrestling career. After Undertaker’s announcement, AJ Styles claimed that he’s still “floored” with the WrestleMania 36 match’s reception. “If it was the last time Undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honoured it was against me,” AJ Styles said. The Phenom claimed that he has no intention of going back to the WWE ring and revealed that he wants to spend more time with his wife and kids.

Image Source: WWE.com

