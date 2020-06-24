Stone Cold Steve Austin Claims AJ Styles Is Currently The Best Wrestler In WWE

On the final episode of 'The Last Ride', fans saw The Undertaker make many major revelations. The Undertaker announced his retirement and revealed how he dealt with his brother’s death while shooting for his WrestleMania 36 match. However, there was one sneaky little moment in the documentary which some fans might have missed. While talking about WrestleMania 36, Stone Cold Steve Austin claimed that AJ Styles is the "best wrestler walking on two feet right now". Apart from Stone Cold Steve Austin, WWE legends Triple H, Michelle McCool, Edge and 'The Deadman' himself praised 'The Phenomenal One'.

According to various reports, WWE is not making a huge deal out of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s statement because his words could have a negative impact on the ongoing "Greatest Wrestler Ever" storyline between Randy Orton and Edge. However, there is little doubt that AJ Styles would have been left feeling immensely proud after hearing Stone Cold Steve Austin’s comments. When AJ Styles made his WWE debut, many thought that Vince McMahon would ruin his character end Styles would end up being a one-season wonder. However, for the past few years, AJ Styles has been among the most consistent wrestlers in WWE.

Honestly, too be AJ Styles right now and hear Edge, Undertaker and Stone Cold say hes "the greatest Wrestler on two legs right now" must be awesome and they're 100% right. He's untouchable when he gets in between the ropes — Mister Muse (@MuseMister) June 21, 2020

AJ Styles WWE career: AJ Styles becomes the new WWE Intercontinental Champion

A couple of weeks ago, AJ Styles moved to WWE SmackDown and participated in Intercontinental Championship tournament. By defeating A-list superstars like Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan and others, 'The Phenomenal One' won the tournament and became the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Last week, he was given his belt in a title presentation ceremony. There, he faced former WWE NXT star Matt Riddle in a non-title match. Though AJ Styles lost the match, it is rumoured that the two will face each other again where The Phenomenal One will come out victorious.

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s recent WWE appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared on the March 16 episode of WWE RAW to celebrate “3:16 Day” (the day dedicated to celebrating Stone Cold Steve Austin's iconic career). Stone Cold Steve Austin drank beer with WWE RAW commentator Byron Saxton before hitting him with a Stone Cold Stunner on the episode. He also celebrated the day with then WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and The Street Profits. He ended the night by hitting Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford with a double Stunner.

Image Source: WWE.com