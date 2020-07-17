AJ Styles Opines Roman Reigns’ Return Would Be 'big Help' For Boosting WWE Ratings

AJ Styles made his WWE debut in 2016 and soon started working with WWE Superstars like Chris Jericho, Kofi Kingston and others. However, he became a household name after he started feuding with Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The two faced each other in many matches where AJ Styles was able to show WWE fans his incredible in-ring skills. Though AJ Styles lost a lot of matches against Roman Reigns, their storyline was loved by fans and critics alike.

Recently, AJ Styles was interviewed by SunSport, where the Phenomenal One opened up about how Roman Reigns played a big part in his WWE career. AJ Styles admitted that he made the right decision of going after Roman Reigns and his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He added that his storyline with Roman Reigns and their series of matches “really raised his stock in the WWE”.

“When I've got a title opportunity, it was against Roman Reigns. Unbelievable match. I've watched it back. Wow. I can't believe we did all this stuff that was really good. So, yeah, Roman Reigns is a big part of the reason why my career's where it's at,” The Intercontinental Champion added.

AJ Styles feels Roman Reigns' WWE return would be a big help

During the interview, AJ Styles also talked about Roman Reigns’ absence and how that could affect WWE ratings. AJ Styles claimed that Roman Reigns is a major WWE superstar and is one of the reasons why people watch WWE. "You can't deny the fact that Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE. He's WWE. I mean, he's the guy. so to get him back could be a big help," AJ Styles added.

Roman Reigns has not fought in the WWE ring since the company has started taping all their shows at the WWE Performance Centre due to the coronavirus pandemic. Roman Reigns' last WWE appearance was in the March 6, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown, after which he went on a long break and refused to take part in his WWE Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. After Roman Reigns pulled out of the match, WWE replaced him with Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men delivered a powerful performance and managed to win his first WWE Universal Championship as a result.

Image Source: WWE.com

