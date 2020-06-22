Undertaker Retires: AJ Styles, WWE Stars Thank 'The Phenom' After Shocking Announcement

On Sunday, The Undertaker shocked the pro-wrestling world by announcing his retirement on the final episode of ‘The Last Ride’. After the episode aired on the WWE Network, a number of WWE superstars and fans thanked the 55-year-old for his contribution in WWE. AJ Styles, who was also the last opponent The Undertaker faced in WWE, took to Twitter and shared his feelings about The Phenom's retirement. AJ Styles claimed that he’s still “floored” with the WrestleMania 36 match’s reception. “If it was the last time Undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honoured it was against me,” AJ Styles added.

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

Undertaker retires: WWE superstars thank The Undertaker after he draws curtains on his illustrious career

Apart from AJ Styles, WWE superstars including Tommaso Ciampa and Peyton Royce thanked the WWE veteran for ‘devoting his life to the business’. While Tommaso Ciampa wrote, “I guess the rematch is off the table,” Ember Moon said that she can’t express in words how much The Undertaker has done for the WWE stars and the WWE universe. Fans from all over the world also expressed their emotions by using the hashtag #ThankYouTaker on Twitter. “Thank you my childhood hero,” wrote a fan. “Childhood officially over...1990-2020,” wrote another.

#ThankYouTaker words cannot express how much you have done for all of us! https://t.co/sgeoZDB0zA — Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) June 21, 2020

Undertaker retires: Did The Undertaker get a perfect ending?

After Brock Lesnar broke his WrestleMania winning streak in 2014, The Undertaker - real name Mark Calaway - started looking for a storyline which would provide the perfect end to his in-ring character. He was scheduled to retire at WrestleMania 33, but his match against Roman Reigns was not quite well-received and The Phenom decided to delay his retirement. After WrestleMania 33, he worked with a number of opponents including John Cena, Goldberg Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, but was not satisfied with the end.

However, in 2020, The Undertaker fought AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, in what was a match that will be remembered for ages. Their storyline was praised to the high heavens as it provided Undertaker with the closure that he was looking for. There were rumours that The Undertaker would soon announce his retirement and on Sunday, those rumours turned out to be true as The Undertaker bid adieu to the wrestling world.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com