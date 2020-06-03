AJ Styles Wants To Fight Undertaker Again At WrestleMania, Says, 'there’s An Opportunity'

The Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 between AJ Styles and The Undertaker was the most talked-about match after the mega-event. The match had several incredible moments such as AJ Styles hitting The Undertaker with the Phenomenal Forearm and "The Phenom' securing victory by burying AJ Styles alive. The match was hailed as the best among all the matches that took place at the PPV. The Boneyard Match was critically acclaimed and received a positive response from the fans as well. Some critics even said that the match will serve as a milestone in professional wrestling.

Recently, while talking to Corey Graves on the ‘After The Bell’ podcast, AJ Styles was asked whether he would like to face The Undertaker again. In reply, 'The Phenomenal One' said that if there’s an opportunity, he would love to face The Phenom in another WrestleMania match. While giving Graves the behind-the-scenes of the feud, AJ Styles said he was concerned at first when WWE officials told him that he was going to be part of a cinematic match with The Undertaker. “I was not sure how people were going to feel about these cinematic matches,” said AJ Styles. AJ Styles revealed that he agreed to participate in the match because he remembered loving the first cinematic match between The New Day and the Wyatt Family.

“The match that I want to have…The Undertaker, if there’s still an opportunity to have another one. It’s for everybody, fans just going nuts.”

The Undertaker talks about his WrestleMania 36 match against AJ Styles

While talking to Nine Line Apparel about the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match, The Undertaker said that he is very ‘proud’ to be a part of an incredible match. He said he is proud of WWE and the magic he and AJ Styles were able to create during the main event of WrestleMania 36 Day One. While revealing how WWE created the Boneyard Match, The Undertaker said that he doesn’t know much because he was not involved in the backstage work. He said AJ Styles contributed way more than him to make the Boneyard Match a success.

