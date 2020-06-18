Ric Flair Wants To See Another Match Between The Undertaker And AJ Styles

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently talked to Metro UK where he discussed The Undertaker’s future ahead of the release of ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ Chapter 5, which will be the finale for the limited documentary series. Though many believe that The Undertaker will announce his retirement after the release of the final episode, Ric Flair says that the Phenom could fight again. “I think he’s gonna want to go out one more time and tear it down,” said Ric Flair.

Ric Flair said when he heard that The Undertaker was scheduled to fight AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, he was excited. Ric Flair revealed that AJ Styles “is the closest guy to Shawn Michaels in the business”, and he had a good connection with Undertaker. Ric Flair said the two superstars delivered an incredible match at WrestleMania 36 which surpassed his expectations.

“I hope to have the rematch because that’s the match. That to me – I wouldn’t miss it and I don’t think anyone else would. I just feel like it’s not done yet,” Ric Flair added.

Though Ric Flair claimed that The Undertaker still has some power left to deliver another masterpiece, he said that in the end, it all depends on Mark Calaway. Ric Flair said Calaway and his wife Michelle McCool should talk about The Undertaker’s future and then take the right call. Ric Flair ended his answer saying, ‘fans are not done with Undertaker’.

Charlotte Flair reacts to father Ric Flair’s actions on WWE RAW

On this week’s WWE RAW, Ric Flair remained the WWE Universe that he is still the dirtiest player in the game. He appeared in the ring before Randy Orton vs Christian’s Unsanctioned match and asked his fellow Hall of Famer to not fight The Viper. When Christian didn’t listen and asked the referee to start the match, Ric Flair hit him with a low blow. This gave his former Evolution brother a chance to punt him in the head. Recently, Charlotte Flair took to Twitter and reacted to her father’s action. Charlotte wrote, “The more things change, the more things stay the same”.

The more things change, the more things stay the same. https://t.co/j7QwSuVNCg — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 16, 2020

Image Source: WWE.com

