AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan Come Face-to-face Before Their Intercontinental Championship Match

After defeating Sheamus in the semi-finals of the ongoing Intercontinental Championship tournament, Daniel Bryan secured his position in the finals. This week, Daniel Bryan met AJ Styles in the WWE SmackDown ring to hype up the tournament finale. Though it is yet to be revealed when the two superstars will collide, there is speculation that the match for the Intercontinental title will take place at the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV.

According to reports, AJ Styles is currently a fan favourite to win the Intercontinental title. Some fans believe that 'The Phenomenal One' will win the title and will go on to have a rivalry with NXT star Matt Riddle, who is going to make his main roster debut soon. However, few also believe that Daniel Bryan could win the championship and will take the IC title to RAW.

WWE SmackDown results: AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan come face-to-face

This week, Daniel Bryan entered the ring and called AJ Styles a coward for taking a bye to the finals after the incident involving Jeff Hardy and Elias last week. AJ Styles appeared and said that he made a smart decision because he’s "not dumb like others". Daniel Bryan claimed that AJ Styles should not be champion because a titleholder should defend his title every week.

Daniel Bryan said AJ Styles will refuse to fight and defend his championship because he would want to protect his title reign. AJ Styles then looked at Drew Gulak, who was standing next to Brya,n and asked Gulak to note down what Daniel Bryan was saying. After a huge argument, Drew Gulak challenged AJ Styles for a match and 'The Phenomenal One' accepted.

WWE SmackDown results: Drew Gulak defeats AJ Styles

Before the match could start, Drew Gulak attacked AJ Styles. He kept the pressure on Styles even after the bell rang. He used a mat-based attack to take down the former WWE Champion and delivered a series of kicks to cement his dominance. In the later part of the match, Gulak managed to counter The Styles Clash with a jackknife to score the biggest victory of his WWE career.

