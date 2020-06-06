WWE SmackDown Results: Hardy Vs Sheamus Announced; Bayley, Banks Become Tag Team Champions

In the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, fans saw Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend their WWE Women’s Tag-Team championship against the duo of Bayley and Sasha Banks. After the brawl between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, WWE also scheduled a match between the two for the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV. Apart from that, many other major WWE SmackDown superstars like AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan and others also made an appearance in the recent episode.

Jeff Hardy entered the ring and talked about last week’s incident in this episode. He said he was hit from behind and knocked out as soon as he got out of his car. He stated that when he woke up he smelled alcohol and felt the handcuffs being put on his wrists. Hardy said it was actually Sheamus who hit Elias with the car and blamed him for the crime. Sheamus came out and said that all Hardy is doing is blaming other people for his own problems. Sheamus then called Hardy a "junkie" before taking him down with a Brogue Kick.

"Don't worry about the embarrassment and disappointment your wife and daughters will feel. They're used to it." - @WWESheamus to @JEFFHARDYBRAND #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0bqNcjQ2PI — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 6, 2020

Bayley and Sasha Banks dominated from the start as they took down the champions with incredible teamwork. In the second half of the match, Alexa Bliss fought back and came very close to retaining her title, but a distraction from Banks shifted the momentum. Sasha Banks went on to punish Cross and pin her to win the title.

Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus announced for WWE Backlash

Otis defeats King Corbin via disqualification

Lacey Evans defeats Sonya Deville via pinfall

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles came face to face ahead of the IC title tournament finals

Drew Gulak defeats AJ Styles via pinfall

Braun Strowman got his revenge on The Miz and John Morrison

Women's Tag Team Championship: Bayley & Sasha Banks defeat Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c)

