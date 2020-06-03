WWE SmackDown Viewership Up Because Of Jeff Hardy Segment, Bryan Vs Sheamus Main Event

Quick links:
Last week’s WWE SmackDown was entertaining as fans saw many incredible things in just a two-hour episode. The show was headlined by a match between Daniel Bryan and Sheamus as the two faced each other to secure the sport in the finals of ongoing WWE Intercontinental Title tournament. Apart from Daniel Bryan vs Sheamus, fans also saw Jeff Hardy being arrested by police for committing a kayfabe hit and run.
Because of an entertaining episode, last week’s (May 29, 2020) WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.170 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is good news for the company as the May 22, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.044 million viewers. Last week’s WWE SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demographic and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.
With the removal of @JEFFHARDYBRAND from the #ICTitle tournament, a 10-man battle royal was held to determine @WWEDanielBryan's new opponent! pic.twitter.com/aVJDgtfqWd— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 30, 2020
