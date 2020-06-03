WWE SmackDown Viewership Up Because Of Jeff Hardy Segment, Bryan Vs Sheamus Main Event

Last week’s WWE SmackDown was entertaining as fans saw many incredible things in just a two-hour episode. The show was headlined by a match between Daniel Bryan and Sheamus as the two faced each other to secure the sport in the finals of ongoing WWE Intercontinental Title tournament. Apart from Daniel Bryan vs Sheamus, fans also saw Jeff Hardy being arrested by police for committing a kayfabe hit and run.

Because of an entertaining episode, last week’s (May 29, 2020) WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.170 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is good news for the company as the May 22, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.044 million viewers. Last week’s WWE SmackDown drew a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.7 rating in the 25-54 demographic and a 0.4 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

With the removal of @JEFFHARDYBRAND from the #ICTitle tournament, a 10-man battle royal was held to determine @WWEDanielBryan's new opponent! pic.twitter.com/aVJDgtfqWd — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 30, 2020

Here is WWE SmackDown’s Viewership Tracker (for the past month):

May 1, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew 1.885 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 8, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.025 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 15, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.042 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 22, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.044 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 29, 2020, WWE SmackDown episode drew 2.170 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Events on last week’s WWE SmackDown

Elias fall victim of a hit-an-run at WWE Performance Centre

Jeff Hardy accused and arrested

Sheamus won a 10-man battle royal

Lacey Evans vs Sonya Deville ended in a double countout

A Moment of Bliss: Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss interview WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Champions The New Day

Sasha Banks defeats Alexa Bliss via pinfall

Mandy Rose and Otis were shown hanging out by the pool

A video package aired announcing Matt Riddle's move to WWE SmackDown

Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Daniel Bryan defeats Sheamus via pinfall

Jeff Hardy returns

